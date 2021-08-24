UrduPoint.com

Threat To US Airlift Operations In Afghanistan 'Significant' - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 8 seconds ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) There are significant threats to the US airlift operation out of Afghanistan but the military is taking measures to mitigate them, head of US Transportation Command General Stephen R. Lyons said during a press briefing on Monday.

"The threat is significant as you know.

I won't get into details. We're closely aligned to CENTCOM and other agencies on threat reporting and potential threat to airlift operations," Lyons said. "I would just say as we watch that, our crews are the best in the world. That machine, the C-17, is the best in the world, and I'm confident that we're taking the right measures to mitigate the threat."

