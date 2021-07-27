Threat Warning Over Chemical Plant Blast in Germany to Last Few More Hours - Mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) A threat warning declared in the German city of Leverkusen over the explosion at a chemical plant will remain in force a few more hours, Mayor Uwe Richrath said on Tuesday.

The blast took place earlier in the day, killing one person and injuring 16 others, with four people still missing. The cause is yet to be established.

"I proceed from the fact that we are talking about hours," Richrath told reporters when asked how long the threat warning will last.

Residents are still advised to stay at home and keep their windows and doors shut, the official added.

Earlier in the day, enterprise operator Chempark said that there was still a threat to the city after the explosion, noting that the composition of emissions is being specified.