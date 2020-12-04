UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Threatening Letters Sent To Dutch Pandemic Scientists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 04:56 PM

Threatening letters sent to Dutch pandemic scientists

Several members of a group of scientists that advises the Dutch government on managing the Covid-19 pandemic have received threats, local media reported Friday

The Hague (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Several members of a group of scientists that advises the Dutch government on managing the Covid-19 pandemic have received threats, local media reported Friday.

Multiple experts on the OMT scientific committee found threatening letters had been left in their letterboxes at home, according to news website Nu.nl.

Committee member Andreas Voss told the site he had been called a "horrible monkey" and told to "go back to Germany" in a note addressed to him.

Another OMT expert, Diederik Gommers, said that one of his colleagues was under police protection after "serious threats".

Other members of the committee told Nu.nl they had been so unsettled by the threats that they are now reluctant to speak to the media about Covid-19.

A spokesman for the RIVM public health body, where the committee is based, declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

Groups opposed to infection control restrictions have demonstrated across the Netherlands since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

But no link has been established between the protesters and the threats against the expert committee, and none of the members has spoken about the possible source of the threats.

In October, the Dutch anti-terrorism chief published a document warning of potential violence resulting from a "combination of extremist ideology, possible psycho-social and psychological problems and measures related to Covid-19".

Related Topics

Police Germany Netherlands SITE October Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Brunei reports no new COVID-19 cases, 1 more recov ..

15 seconds ago

Coronavirus cases in Russia pass 2.4M mark

19 seconds ago

Light rain likely in capital during next 24hours

20 seconds ago

Four hotels fined over violations of COVID-19 SoPs ..

22 seconds ago

China's space agency releases images of national f ..

5 minutes ago

Minister visits Land Record Centre, Sahulat bazaar ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.