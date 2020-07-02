UrduPoint.com
Threatening Sanctions Over Israeli Annexation 'not Constructive': German Parliament

Thu 02nd July 2020

Threatening Israel with sanctions over the annexation of settlements in the West Bank would have "no constructive effect", according to a motion passed by the German parliament Wednesday as the country took over the EU presidency

The move effectively puts a lid on the prospect of EU sanctions over the controversial annexation plans, despite weeks of vocal opposition from the bloc.

While rejecting any annexation as illegal under international law, the document states that "discussions on unilateral sanctions or threats of sanctions have no constructive effect" on the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

The government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had set July 1 as the date when it could begin to annex Jewish settlements in the West Bank as well as the strategic Jordan Valley.

The move was endorsed by a Middle East plan unveiled by US President Donald Trump in January.

Annexation is just one part of Trump's plan, which also calls for the creation of a demilitarised Palestinian state, largely encircled by Israel, with a capital outside of Jerusalem -- terms roundly rejected by the Palestinians.

The EU, Israel's top economic partner, has in recent weeks mounted a diplomatic campaign against annexation, highlighted by a visit to Jerusalem by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to raise concern about the prospective plans.

But the bloc cannot threaten Israel with formal sanctions without unanimous support among members.

The Trump administration has stopped short of giving Israel its full-throated green light for annexations, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying that decisions on next steps are Israel's to make.

After occupying the West Bank in the 1967 Six-Day War, Israel began establishing a network of settlements the following decade. Construction continues to this day.

Despite being viewed as illegal under international law, the settler population has jumped by 50 percent over the past decade.

