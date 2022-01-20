UrduPoint.com

Threats Against Russia Can Inspire Kiev To Settle Donbas Conflict By Force - Dmitry Peskov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 03:56 PM

Threats Against Russia Can Inspire Kiev to Settle Donbas Conflict by Force - Dmitry Peskov

Threatening statements against Russia do not contribute to detente and can inspire the Ukrainian authorities to settle the Donbas conflict by force, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Threatening statements against Russia do not contribute to detente and can inspire the Ukrainian authorities to settle the Donbas conflict by force, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

At a press conference on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had never seen sanctions like the ones that would be imposed if there is an escalation around Ukraine.

"We believe that they (these statements) in no way contribute to easing tensions that have now arisen in Europe, and moreover, all these statements can contribute to the destabilization of the situation because they can inspire completely erroneous hopes in ... some representatives of Ukraine, the Ukrainian leadership, which ... can decide to start a new civil war in its country and try to solve the problem of the southeast by force," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Vladimir Putin Turkish Lira All

Recent Stories

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan on th ..

17 minutes ago
 Dmitry Peskov says Biden's Ukraine remarks 'destab ..

Dmitry Peskov says Biden's Ukraine remarks 'destabilising'

2 minutes ago
 US Statement Not Proof That Ukraine Will Not Join ..

US Statement Not Proof That Ukraine Will Not Join NATO Eventually - Dmitry Pesko ..

2 minutes ago
 Spain leads calls for Covid-19 to be treated like ..

Spain leads calls for Covid-19 to be treated like flu

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad police to conduct audit of its resources ..

Islamabad police to conduct audit of its resources

2 minutes ago
 Around 4451 acres of Railways land leased out in 3 ..

Around 4451 acres of Railways land leased out in 3 years: Official

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.