Threats Against Russia Can Inspire Kiev to Settle Donbas Conflict by Force - Dmitry Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Threatening statements against Russia do not contribute to detente and can inspire the Ukrainian authorities to settle the Donbas conflict by force, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

At a press conference on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had never seen sanctions like the ones that would be imposed if there is an escalation around Ukraine.

"We believe that they (these statements) in no way contribute to easing tensions that have now arisen in Europe, and moreover, all these statements can contribute to the destabilization of the situation because they can inspire completely erroneous hopes in ... some representatives of Ukraine, the Ukrainian leadership, which ... can decide to start a new civil war in its country and try to solve the problem of the southeast by force," Peskov told reporters.