The situation around Sputnik Estonia employees who have been threatened with criminal prosecution in the Baltic nation unless they stop working for the media outlet represents Tallinn's failure to meet its commitments to ensuring freedom of expression as an OSCE member, Russian deputy envoy to the international organization, Maxim Buyakevich, told Sputnik on Wednesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The situation around Sputnik Estonia employees who have been threatened with criminal prosecution in the Baltic nation unless they stop working for the media outlet represents Tallinn 's failure to meet its commitments to ensuring freedom of expression as an OSCE member, Russian deputy envoy to the international organization, Maxim Buyakevich, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Obviously, we are witnessing political pressure on Sputnik Estonia. Obviously, this is not in line with Estonia's commitments to ensuring freedom of expression as an OSCE [member]. We will continue raising this issue, including at the permanent councils of the organization, and in every possible way drawing public attention to the outrageous actions of Tallinn," Buyakevich said.

Earlier in the day, the Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency announced that Sputnik Estonia employees had received letters from the Baltic country's Police Department and Border Guard that warned about possible criminal prosecution unless they stopped working for the news agency by January 1, 2020.

Sanctions imposed by the European Union on March 17, 2014, on a number of individuals and legal entities over the Ukraine crisis were mentioned as a justification for these actions.

The agency said that it had never been on any EU sanctions lists.