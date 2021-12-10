UrduPoint.com

Threats Of New Sanctions Driving Russia-US Relations Into Deeper Confrontation - Ryabkov

Threats of new sanctions are driving relations between Russia and the United States further and further toward confrontation, and Moscow has all necessary instruments to respond, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday

"They are leading our bilateral relations with the United States further and further in the direction of the crisis, if not confrontation through the fault of Washington. As for the forms of response, if it comes to this, we do everything to reason with opponents what needs to be done so that it does not come to this," Ryabkov said at a press conference in the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

"If God forbid it comes" to such actions on the part of the United States, Moscow has forms of response and the ability to protect Russia from negative consequences of reckless actions, he added.

