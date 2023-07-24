Open Menu

Threats Posed By Terrorist In Syria Must Be Addressed - UN Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2023 | 08:36 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Terrorists in Syria pose an ongoing global threat that must be tackled by the international community, the UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Monday.

"The threat posed by listed terrorist groups remains very real, and it must be addressed in a cooperative manner," Pedersen told members of the UN Security Council.

Pedersen noted that the UN this month has observed reported airstrikes by Israel, reports of Turkish drones and reports of pro-Government airstrikes north of Aleppo, as well as US drone strikes on leaders of the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terrorist group.

The armed conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011, with various insurgent groups, including terrorist organizations, fighting the Syrian armed forces to oust the government of President Bashar Assad. Over 12 years, the Syrian crisis has placed an estimated 15.3 million people in dire need of humanitarian assistance, including 5.5 million refugees forced to flee Syria to neighboring states and 6.8 million internally displaced people, according to the UNHCR.

