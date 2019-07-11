UrduPoint.com
Threats To Freedom Of Navigation In Hormuz Require International Solution - US CENTCOM

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 08:05 PM

Threats to Freedom of Navigation in Hormuz Require International Solution - US CENTCOM

The United States calls on the international community to protect and preserve international freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz after reports that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC) attempted to interfere with the passage of a UK-flagged merchant vessel, US Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson Capt. Bill Urban said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The United States calls on the international community to protect and preserve international freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz after reports that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC) attempted to interfere with the passage of a UK-flagged merchant vessel, US Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson Capt. Bill Urban said in a press release on Thursday.

"Threats to international freedom of navigation require an international solution. The world economy depends on the free flow of commerce, and it is incumbent on all nations to protect and preserve this lynchpin of global prosperity," Urban said.

He added that CENTCOM is aware of the reports regarding the incident involving the British merchant vessel and refers to the UK Ministry of Defense for further information.

