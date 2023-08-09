Threats to Russian Military Security From West, North-West Significantly Increased- Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) Threats to Russia's military security from the western and northwestern strategic directions have significantly grown, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"In the western and northwestern strategic directions, the threats to the military security of Russia have increased manifold," Shoigu said during a meeting of the board of the military department.

Finland's accession into NATO, and Sweden's in the future, is a serious destabilizing factor, the minister added.