Three Afghan Policemen Killed in Clash With Taliban in Southern Zabul Province - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Three police officers were killed and two others injured in a clash with Taliban militants in Afghanistan's southern Zabul province, a security source told Sputnik on Monday.

"Yesterday, the Taliban attacked Afghan forces in Katly area of Kalat ” the capital of Zabul province ” and then started a clash, three policemen were killed and two others injured," the source told Sputnik on conditions of anonymity.

Provincial officials have not provided any comment on the matter.

The Taliban claimed that they destroyed a police checkpoint in Iskhaqzo Manda area of Zabul's Shakhrai Safa district and killed 15 policemen.

Apart from that, another source told Sputnik that Taliban militants abducted three traffic police officers in Shakhrai Safa's Khwaja Baba area on Sunday,

According to the source, it is not clear where the militants brought the kidnapped officers.