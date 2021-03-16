Three Afghan Security Officers Killed in Attack on Water Dam in Herat Province - Source

At least three Afghan security officers were killed and one more was injured on Tuesday in an armed attack on a water dam in Herat province, a source told Sputnik

According to the source, the attack on Pashdan dam took place at 03:00 a.m. local time (22:30 GMT on Monday) and four more security personnel are believed to be missing.

No group has so far taken responsibility for the attack, however the authorities blame the Taliban for that.

According to media reports, the dam has the capacity of 1.5 billion cubic feet of water, generates two megawatts of power, and has the capacity to irrigate 13,000 hectares of land. Herat governor's spokesman Jailani Farhad said that five Taliban militants were killed by security forces in response to the attack.