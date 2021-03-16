UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Afghan Security Officers Killed In Attack On Water Dam In Herat Province - Source

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 12:54 PM

Three Afghan Security Officers Killed in Attack on Water Dam in Herat Province - Source

At least three Afghan security officers were killed and one more was injured on Tuesday in an armed attack on a water dam in Herat province, a source told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) At least three Afghan security officers were killed and one more was injured on Tuesday in an armed attack on a water dam in Herat province, a source told Sputnik.

According to the source, the attack on Pashdan dam took place at 03:00 a.m. local time (22:30 GMT on Monday) and four more security personnel are believed to be missing.

No group has so far taken responsibility for the attack, however the authorities blame the Taliban for that.

According to media reports, the dam has the capacity of 1.5 billion cubic feet of water, generates two megawatts of power, and has the capacity to irrigate 13,000 hectares of land. Herat governor's spokesman Jailani Farhad said that five Taliban militants were killed by security forces in response to the attack.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Militants Governor Water Dam Herat Media Billion

Recent Stories

'Ashamed' Myanmar soldier joins anti-coup movement ..

39 seconds ago

Agriculture Field Deptt rehabilitates over 53,000 ..

42 seconds ago

Satrang Art Gallery organizes a day-long exhibitio ..

43 seconds ago

America's Cup delayed with Team NZ on brink of vic ..

47 seconds ago

16 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan Returns 79 Children From Iraq - Foreign ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.