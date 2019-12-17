Three Afghan Soldiers Killed by Roadside Bombs in Zabul, Ghazni - Defense Ministry

(@imziishan)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Three Afghan soldiers were killed in two separate incidents involving roadside bomb explosions in the Zabul and Ghazni provinces, the Afghan Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Two Afghan Army members [were] martyred in a roadside bomb explosion in Mezan district of Zabul Province," the ministry said on Twitter, adding that another soldier was killed in Ghazni province when clearing mines from the road.

The ministry also said that 10 Taliban militants, including two Tajik and two Pakistani nationals, had been neutralized during a special operation in the town of Imam Sahib in Kunduz province.

The Taliban group has been waging a war against the Afghan government for years, challenging stability and security in the region. As a result, terrorist groups, such as the Islamic State and al-Qaeda (both outlawed in Russia), have also spread across the country.