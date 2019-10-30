Three aid workers killed in S.Sudan, suspending Ebola screening: UN

(@imziishan)

Juba, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Three aid volunteers working at Ebola screening points along the DR Congo border were killed in clashes in South Sudan , the International Organisation of Migration (IOM) said Wednesday.

"The IOM volunteers, one female and two males, were caught in a crossfire during clashes that broke out" on Sunday, in Morobo County in the Central Equatoria region, the UN agency said in a statement.

Two other male volunteers were injured, while a female volunteer and the son of the woman who was killed were abducted.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleagues and we extend our heartfelt condolences to their families and friends," said IOM chief of mission in South Sudan, Jean-Philippe Chauzy.

According to the statement, the IOM has suspended screening for Ebola at five sites along the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.