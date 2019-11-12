UrduPoint.com
Three Alleged IS Members Detained In Germany On Suspicion Of Planning Attack - Police

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 06:05 PM

Police in the German state of Hesse detained three alleged supporters of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) on Tuesday on suspicion of planning an attack in Rhein-Main region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Police in the German state of Hesse detained three alleged supporters of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) on Tuesday on suspicion of planning an attack in Rhein-Main region.

Police said they had been arrested during raids at their homes in Offenbach. The main suspect is a 24-year-old of Macedonian origin. Two others are Turks aged 22 and 21. All three identified themselves before witnesses as IS supporters.

"They are accused of preparing a religiously-motivated criminal act in Rhein-Main with the use of explosives or firearms in order to kill as many people as possible, so-called infidels," Hessian police said in a statement.

Searches involved around 170 police officers and members of special operations units, aided by the Frankfurt prosecution. They found substances for producing explosives at the home of the main suspect, who had also been looking to buy guns online.

The suspects will appear before an investigative judge later in the day who will decide on duration of a pre-trial detention, according to the police statement.

