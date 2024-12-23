Three and easy as Dortmund move into Bundesliga top six

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Borussia Dortmund scored three goals in a devastating five-minute spell to beat Wolfsburg 3-1 and end the year in the top six of the Bundesliga.

Dortmund came into this game without a win in their previous three league outings but produced some stylish attacking moments to blow Wolfsburg away on the road.

Dutchman Donyell Malen got things moving, turning in Ramy Bensebaini's corner from close range.

The visitors doubled their lead through the impressive young Germany star Max Beier, who met Julian Brandt's through ball with a sublime first-time finish with the outside of his right foot.

Beier turned provider just two minutes later, cutting back a low cross for an unmarked Brandt to find the bottom corner.

Wolfsburg were stunned, having conceded in the 25th, 28th and 30th minutes and the rest of the contest was a damage limitation exercise for Ralph Hasenhuettl's side, although they pulled one back in the second half through Denis Vavro.

Dortmund had Pascal Gross sent off just after the hour but it didn't threaten to derail a win that keeps them within two points of third place.

"In the first half we played really well, had very good positional play and kept moving forward with determination," said Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin.

"In the second half we allowed the opponent back into the game completely unnecessarily and you have to defend. Then you get a red card, which is totally unnecessary.

On a good weekend for the teams from Germany's Ruhr region, Bochum beat relegation rivals Heidenheim 2-0 for their first victory of the Bundesliga season.

Rooted in last place in the table, Bochum took an early lead courtesy of striker Moritz Broschinski, whose expert low volley was reward for Ibrahima Sissoko's quality cross from the right.

Bochum, who brought in veteran coach Dieter Hecking last month in the hope of igniting their season and saving them from relegation, appeared the hungrier of the sides.

When the second goal came, it was no less than Bochum deserved.

Matus Bero created space on the edge of the box and drilled in from 15 yards, putting the hosts in complete control before the break.

Heidenheim improved after the restart but the damage was already done and Bochum, who had lost 11 of their previous 14 games, closed it out for a precious three points.

Bochum stay bottom going into the winter break but end the Calendar year having picked up four points from their last two games and stay within two points of Holstein Kiel, who are directly above them in 17th.

Meanwhile, 16th-placed Heidenheim are in freefall.

Last season, their first in the Bundesliga, was a huge success, finishing eighth and qualifying for Europe.

But they are now coming to terms with their seventh-straight Bundesliga defeat and sit just two points ahead of Kiel.