Three Armed People Tried to Cross Into Russia From Ukraine, One Killed in Gunfight - FSB

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Three unidentified armed people made an attempt to force their way across the border from Ukraine to Russia, one of them was killed in a gunfight with law enforcement agents, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.

"A border detachment suppressed on December 4, at the territory controlled by the FSB's border directorate for Belgorod and Voronezh regions, an attempt by three unidentified armed persons to force their way into Russia from Ukraine through a border violation," the FSB said in a press release.

The violators offered armed resistance to the law enforcement agents who tried to detain them, the press release read on.

"One of them sustained a fatal injury in the response fire, two others fled to the Ukrainian territory," the FSB added.