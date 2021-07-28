UrduPoint.com
Three Armenian Soldiers Killed In Clash With Azerbaijan: Yerevan

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 01:26 PM

Three Armenian soldiers killed in clash with Azerbaijan: Yerevan

Three Armenian troops died in border clashes with Azerbaijani forces on Wednesday, Yerevan said, in the deadliest military incident between the arch-foes since their war last year over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region

"As a result of armed action launched following an attack by Azerbaijani forces, there are three dead and two wounded from the Armenian side as of 08:30 (0430 GMT)," the defence ministry in Yerevan said. It earlier said the incident took place at the north-eastern sector of the border shared by the Caucasus neighbours.

"As a result of armed action launched following an attack by Azerbaijani forces, there are three dead and two wounded from the Armenian side as of 08:30 (0430 GMT)," the defence ministry in Yerevan said. It earlier said the incident took place at the north-eastern sector of the border shared by the Caucasus neighbours.

