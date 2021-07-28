Three Armenian soldiers killed in clash with Azerbaijan: Yerevan

Three Armenian troops died in border clashes with Azerbaijani forces on Wednesday, Yerevan said, in the deadliest military incident between the arch-foes since their war last year over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region

Yerevan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Three Armenian troops died in border clashes with Azerbaijani forces on Wednesday, Yerevan said, in the deadliest military incident between the arch-foes since their war last year over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"As a result of armed action launched following an attack by Azerbaijani forces, there are three dead and two wounded from the Armenian side as of 08:30 (0430 GMT)," the defence ministry in Yerevan said. It earlier said the incident took place at the north-eastern sector of the border shared by the Caucasus neighbours.