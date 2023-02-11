UrduPoint.com

Three Arrested After Clashes Outside UK Migrant Hotel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2023 | 09:41 PM

Three arrested after clashes outside UK migrant hotel

UK police have arrested three people on suspicion of violent disorder during an anti-immigration demonstration by far-right protesters outside a hotel used to house asylum seekers near Liverpool

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :UK police have arrested three people on suspicion of violent disorder during an anti-immigration demonstration by far-right protesters outside a hotel used to house asylum seekers near Liverpool.

The protest came amid heightened tensions as record numbers of migrants are crossing the Channel in small boats, prompting the interior ministry to come up with a controversial plan to send such asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Merseyside Police said "missiles" had been thrown at officers and a police vehicle was damaged after several hundred demonstrators rallied late Friday outside The Suites Hotel in Knowsley.

Asylum seeker advocacy groups said the protesters were affiliated to far-right groups, while it was unclear who organised the demonstration.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul White said: "The scenes... were completely unacceptable, putting those present, our officers and the wider community in danger." Merseyside police commissioner Emily Spurrell told Radio City station: "It was incredibly dangerous and there were a couple of injuries amongst the police officers." The Liverpool Echo newspaper said a police riot van was set alight.

The Home Office has been using the hotel to temporarily house asylum seekers since last year, according to local media.

The Liverpool Echo published images of police in riot gear facing off black-clad protesters as smoke rose from a burning vehicle.

It said footage sent to the newspaper also showed protesters apparently attacking a police vehicle with sledgehammers.

Protesters outside the hotel shouted slogans such as "Get them out," one pro-refugee group, the Merseyside Pensioners Association, said.

Its activists were holding a counter-protest at the same time, standing outside the hotel with placards saying "Refugees welcome".

Claire Mosely, founder of refugee charity Care4Calais, who was also at the scene, told Sky news that protesters "got to the police van and they set it on fire and it actually broke into a really big fire and exploded." "Then they broke through again and they started fighting with the police," Mosely said. "I was really shocked... how quickly it got worse." - 'Swelling hatred' - White nationalist group Patriotic Alternative denied it was the organiser, after holding a protest outside the hotel last week and leafleting locally.

One of its campaigners posted a video showing he was at the scene on Friday, however.

Hope Not Hate website, which researches the far right, wrote that the events took place "in a context of swelling anti-migrant hatred".

"Far-right groups like Britain First (BF) and Patriotic Alternative (PA) had made visits to the hotel in recent weeks, although the protest appears to have been largely locally-driven, rather than organised by far-right groups outside the area," it said.

Chantelle Lunt, chair of the Merseyside Alliance for Racial Equality, tweeted that the protest took place in one of the "poorest areas in the UK" where far-right activist Tommy Robinson campaigned in 2019.

Robinson visited the town of Huyton in the Knowsley area while campaigning for a seat in the European parliament in 2019, according to the Huyton Times.

Related Topics

Fire Protest Police Interior Ministry Parliament Hotel Vehicle Liverpool Same Van Alliance United Kingdom Rwanda 2019 Media From Refugee

Recent Stories

Senate making effective legislation for public wel ..

Senate making effective legislation for public welfare, says Sanjrani

56 minutes ago
 Senate making effective legislation for public wel ..

Senate making effective legislation for public welfare, says Sanjrani

56 minutes ago
 Two senior police cops suspended over failing to p ..

Two senior police cops suspended over failing to prevent mob lynching of man in ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages industry ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages industry players in shaping future Gig ..

1 hour ago
 Parliament House commemorating 50 years of unsung ..

Parliament House commemorating 50 years of unsung heroes of democracy on Monday

34 seconds ago
 Over 2,000 Aftershocks Recorded in Southeastern Tu ..

Over 2,000 Aftershocks Recorded in Southeastern Turkey Following Devastating Qua ..

35 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.