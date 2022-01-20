UrduPoint.com

Three Arrested At Myanmar Media Outlet: Editor

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2022 | 10:01 PM

Three arrested at Myanmar media outlet: editor

Myanmar authorities have arrested three employees at a local media portal in nighttime raids, an editor at the outlet said on Thursday, as the junta continues its crackdown on independent media

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Myanmar authorities have arrested three employees at a local media portal in nighttime raids, an editor at the outlet said on Thursday, as the junta continues its crackdown on independent media.

The military has squeezed the press since taking power in a coup last year, arresting dozens of journalists critical of its crackdown, which has killed more than 1,400 people according to a local monitoring group.

Three Dawei Watch employees were arrested "one after the other" in separate raids in the city of Dawei during the night of January 18 and the early hours of January 19, a source at the outlet told AFP.

Two of the three are journalists, and the third a web designer, said the source, who requested anonymity.

"We don't know why" the three were arrested, they said, adding that all three were being held at a police station in the southern city and that their families had been allowed to send them food, clothes and medicine.

Local media also reported the arrests.

Since the coup, 115 journalists have been arrested, according to local monitoring group Reporting ASEAN, with 44 still in prison. One has died in custody, according to the group.

Related Topics

Police Station Died Dawei Myanmar January Media All

Recent Stories

Baltic states authorised to rush US-made weapons t ..

Baltic states authorised to rush US-made weapons to Ukraine

3 minutes ago
 Probe finds ex-pope Benedict failed to act in Germ ..

Probe finds ex-pope Benedict failed to act in German abuse cases

3 minutes ago
 Govt trying to eliminate terrorism: Ali Muhammd

Govt trying to eliminate terrorism: Ali Muhammd

3 minutes ago
 Colombia car bomb kills one, injures four

Colombia car bomb kills one, injures four

3 minutes ago
 Drug resistant infections kills over 1mn people a ..

Drug resistant infections kills over 1mn people a year: Lancet

3 minutes ago
 Sweden eases quarantine rules to tackle staff shor ..

Sweden eases quarantine rules to tackle staff shortages

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.