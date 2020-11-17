UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Arrested For Spectacular Dresden Museum Heist: Police

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 12:41 PM

Three arrested for spectacular Dresden museum heist: police

German police on Tuesday arrested three suspects over a spectacular heist a year ago in which more than a dozen diamond-encrusted items were snatched from a state museum in Dresden

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :German police on Tuesday arrested three suspects over a spectacular heist a year ago in which more than a dozen diamond-encrusted items were snatched from a state museum in Dresden.

Investigators were also raiding 18 properties in Berlin, including 10 apartments as well as garages and vehicles, said police and prosecutors in a statement.

"The measures today are focused on the search for the stolen art treasures and possible evidence, such as storage media, clothing and tools," they said.

Related Topics

Police German Vehicles Dresden Berlin Media From

Recent Stories

Political, Economic Situation Should Improve to Al ..

23 seconds ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on Nationa ..

12 minutes ago

Thailand to Accelerate Ratification of Regional Ec ..

27 seconds ago

ICRC Hopes for Improved COVID-19 Situation in Ukra ..

29 seconds ago

Pesco teams conduct raids against power pilferage

35 seconds ago

China's Mars Mission Travels Over 186Mln Miles in ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.