Three arrested for spectacular Dresden museum heist: police

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :German police on Tuesday arrested three suspects over a spectacular heist a year ago in which more than a dozen diamond-encrusted items were snatched from a state museum in Dresden.

Investigators were also raiding 18 properties in Berlin, including 10 apartments as well as garages and vehicles, said police and prosecutors in a statement.

"The measures today are focused on the search for the stolen art treasures and possible evidence, such as storage media, clothing and tools," they said.