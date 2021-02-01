UrduPoint.com
Three Attacks On St.Petersburg Police Took Place At Sunday's Unauthorized Protests -Source

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 12:00 AM

Three Attacks on St.Petersburg Police Took Place at Sunday's Unauthorized Protests -Source

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) At least three attacks on law enforcement officers were recorded during an unauthorized protest in St. Petersburg, one suspect has been detained, a source told Sputnik Sunday.

"Three attacks against law enforcement officers took place at the unauthorized protests in St. Petersburg. One of the suspects has been apprehended," the source said.

Two attacks in question were registered at Pionerskaya Square, and one at Sennaya Square.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported a policeman getting injured at the Isaakievskaya Square. The officer, dressed in uniform with the OMON riot police patch on his back, was said to have been unable to move on his own and required assistance from two of his colleagues to move past installed barriers.

This weekend, Russia has seen the second wave of unauthorized protests in support of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who was detained in Moscow earlier this month upon his arrival at Sheremetyevo International Airport. Before Navalny's return to Russia from Germany, where he was treated for his alleged poisoning, the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service warned it would arrest him for probation violations as he was previously found guilty of committing two administrative offenses.

