Three Australian Women Arrested in Iran in Separate Incidents - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Three women, two of which are Australian nationals, while the other possesses dual Iranian-Australian citizenship, were arrested in Tehran, media reported.

One of the arrested studied at Cambridge University in the United Kingdom, while the second woman is a British-Australian blogger.

The women were detained in separate incidents after having traveled to Iran, the Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) reported.

Meanwhile, last December, another woman, the Iranian-Australian dual citizen and Melbourne University academic, Meimanat Hosseini-Chavoshi, was arrested while attempting to leave Iran, the media said.

The SMH noted that the Australian Foreign Ministry confirmed arrest of the three women and said that consular assistance was provided to the families of the detainees.