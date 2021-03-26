UrduPoint.com
Three B-2 US Bombers, 100 Airmen Arrive To Azores - Strategic Command

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 01:20 AM

Three B-2 US Bombers, 100 Airmen Arrive to Azores - Strategic Command

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Three B-2 US bombers and 100 airmen have arrived at Lajes Field airbase in Azores of Portugal as part of a Bomber Task Force mission, Strategic Command (STRATCOM) said on Thursday.

"Three B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, along with more than 100 airmen, civilians and contractors, arrived at Lajes Field to participate in a series of Bomber Task Force missions in the high Northern Europe region," STRATCOM said in a press release.

The command said the deployment of bombers facilitates stability in Europe, since their Primary goal is to deter conflict as well as to respond to any other global challenge.

"The [European] theater integration and training with allies, partners and other U.S. military units enhances interoperability capability across the entire theater. This cooperation increases Air Force Global Strike Command's Airmen readiness, and the B-2's ability to respond to and support global operations," the release said.

Earlier this week, two US bombers and four Norwegian F-35s conducted a Bomber Task Force Mission near the coast of Iceland.

