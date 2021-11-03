UrduPoint.com

Three Belarusians Killed In An-12 Plane Crash In Russia - Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 08:07 PM

Three Belarusians died during the crash of the An-12 plane in Russia's Irkutsk region on Wednesday, the Belarusian embassy to Russia told Sputnik

There were five crew members and two passengers on board, according to the emergency services. According to regional authorities in Irkutsk, there were no survivors after the accident.

"We can confirm that three citizens of Belarus were killed," the embassy's spokesman said.

