Three Bodies Found After Surfers Go Missing In Mexico: FBI
Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Playas de Tijuana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) The FBI said on Friday that three bodies were found in Mexico's Baja California state, where two Australians and an American went missing last week during a surfing trip in an area hit by cartel violence.
"We confirm there were three individuals found deceased in Santo Tomas, Baja California," a statement from the FBI's office in San Diego, California said without providing identities of the victims.
Australian brothers Jake and Callum Robinson and their American friend Jack Carter have not been seen since April 27.
They were on vacation near the coastal city of Ensenada in the northwestern state of Baja California.
But the brothers' mother Debra Robinson said in a Facebook post that they never arrived at their planned accommodation.
Santo Tomas, where the FBI reported discovery of the three bodies, is about 30 miles (45 kilometers) southeast of Ensenada.
Earlier in the day, navy personnel and officials from the state prosecutor's office searched a cliff area in Ensenada, according to city hall.
Baja California state authorities said on Thursday that three Mexican nationals were being questioned in connection with the disappearances.
"A white pickup vehicle was located, as well as other evidence," the state prosecutor's office said in a statement.
The investigation was being coordinated with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Australian and US consulates, it added.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has described the disappearances as "really concerning."
"We certainly hope that these brothers are found safely, but there is real concern about the fact that they've gone missing," he told Australian television.
Baja California, known for its inviting beaches, is also one of Mexico's most violent states thanks to organized crime groups.
In November 2015, two other Australian surfers, Dean Lucas and Adam Coleman, were murdered and their bodies burned while traveling in the northwestern Mexican state of Sinaloa.
Recent Stories
PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day
High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5
Stocks heat up as US labour market cools
President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024
Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO
Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..
Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam
Labour urges UK election after Tory losses
Health authorities asked for action against alleged illegal tenders at Services ..
More Stories From World
-
Three bodies found after surfers go missing in Mexico15 minutes ago
-
Former aide tells Trump trial of 2016 campaign 'crisis'25 minutes ago
-
Rafah assault 'could lead to a bloodbath': WHO chief25 minutes ago
-
Magic withstand Mitchell's big night to stay alive against Cavaliers25 minutes ago
-
In southern Brazil, flood victims cope with total loss25 minutes ago
-
Hamas says delegation heading to Cairo for truce talks55 minutes ago
-
Biden bashes Trump, honors top US Democrats at medal ceremony55 minutes ago
-
Verstappen takes sprint pole in Miami55 minutes ago
-
US election disinformation targets non-citizen voting55 minutes ago
-
Adebayo rescues struggling Luton in draw against Everton1 hour ago
-
Mavs top Clippers to advance in NBA playoffs, Magic stay alive against Cavs1 hour ago
-
Vietnam temperature records tumble as heatwave scorches1 hour ago