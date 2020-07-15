UrduPoint.com
Three Bombs Explode Near Kurdish Military Prosecutor's Office In Syria's Raqqa - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 04:00 AM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Three bombs have exploded at the headquarters of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces' (SDF) military prosecutor's office in the northern province of Raqqa, the Syrian Al-Watan newspaper reported.

According to the media outlet, the explosive devices detonated one after another in Raqqa's Al-Fardus neighborhood, where the SDF military prosecutor's office is located.

The newspaper did not provide any information on casualties.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and militant and terrorist organizations. Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria.

