Three Bombs Were Planted Inside Military Bus In Damascus, Only Two Exploded - Source

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 11:00 AM

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Terrorists planted three explosive devices in a Syrian military bus and then detonated them in the center of Damascus, close to the Damarose Hotel, but one bomb was not activated, a source in a security service told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Fourteen servicemen were killed in the explosion, according to preliminary information.

"The explosive devices were planted in the bus. Two of them exploded, and the third did not work, it was defused by mine pickers," the source explained.

