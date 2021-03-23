Three Bulls in Southern France Escape Filming Scene Injuring 1 Person - Reports

Three bulls fled an advert filming scene in the city of Arles in southern France, wounding an elderly woman, media reported reported on Tuesday

According to the La Provence newspaper, the animals suddenly fled from a bullring where they were taking part in a photoshoot for a promotional poster for the Golden Roundel, a Camargue bullfighting race event.

After the bulls escaped, local police urged the population to be vigilant and take shelter in safe places during an operation to catch the animals.

The rescue services managed to promptly capture two bulls, but had to use a drone to catch the third one, which crossed the Rhone River and took refuge in a remote grove.

During its escape, the third animal injured a 69-year-old woman, who was later hospitalized with a shoulder injury.