Three Burkina troops killed in attack near Ivorian border

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :At least three Burkina Faso soldiers were killed and seven others wounded in an attack near the southern border with the Ivory Coast, security sources said on Tuesday.

Burkina Faso has been hit by deadly terrorists' attacks since 2015, mostly in the northern and eastern regions close to Mali and Niger but also in the south.

"Unidentified armed individuals attacked a military unit securing the Mangodara commune area," a security source told AFP, adding the attack took place at 9 pm (2100 GMT) on Monday.

"The toll is three fallen soldiers and seven wounded, some of them seriously," the security source said.