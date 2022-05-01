Three Buses With 40 Refugees Left Azovstal on Sunday - Sputnik Correspondent

BEZIMENNE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2022) Three buses with 40 refugees left the Azovstal plant territory in Mariupol on Sunday and are now on their way to Novoazovsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The correspondent said that 18 men, 14 women, and 8 children were placed in a tent camp in the village of Bezimenne first.

The evacuation was monitored by the International Red Cross Committee and UN officers.

The bus convoy has departed for Novoazovsk, the correspondent said.