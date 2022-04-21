UrduPoint.com

Three Buses With Mariupol Evacuees Arrive In Zaporizhzhia: AFP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Three school buses filled with evacuees from the devastated Ukrainian city of Mariupol arrived in Zaporizhzhia on Thursday after crossing through territory held by Russian forces, AFP journalists saw

Women and children could be seen on the buses as they arrived after attempts to open a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol that has been delayed multiple times because of fierce fighting in southern Ukraine.

Exhausted evacuee Valentina, 73, told AFP she urgently needed medication for her back as she clutched onto an electricity pole with dirt-covered hands to stop herself falling over.

"My apartment has been destroyed just like the house of my son," she said, still wearing her slippers along with a torn black coat.

"From day one we were in a basement. It was cold. We were praying to God. I was asking him to protect us." Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, who was present to receive the buses, said the number of evacuees was far smaller than had been hoped for as the humanitarian corridor had not functioned properly.

"Nothing has worked. Only 79 people could come. There were no green corridors," she said.

"A lot of people have been robbed by the Russians," she said.

Strategic port Mariupol has been a key target for Russia in its attack on Ukraine and devastating bombardments have left swathes of the city in ruins.

Ukrainian forces are holed up along with civilians in a final stronghold in the vast Azovstal iron and steel works.

Vereshchuk said there were almost 1,000 people in the plant waiting for a humanitarian corridor and 500 injured soldiers.

"If shelling starts, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has to know that he's bombarding women and children," she said.

"We are ready to organise more convoys but the Russians must allow it."Putin on Thursday ordered his defence minister to call off the planned storming of Azovstal and to impose a blockage around the plant.

Ukraine's foreign ministry called for a humanitarian route from the factory to be opened immediately to allow civilians and injured soldiers to leave.

