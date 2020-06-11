UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Cameroon Soldiers Charged With 'murder' Over February Massacre: Army

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 03:31 PM

Three Cameroon soldiers charged with 'murder' over February massacre: army

Three soldiers have been charged with murder over a massacre in western Cameroon, where security forces are fighting anglophone separatists, the army said Thursday

Yaound, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Three soldiers have been charged with murder over a massacre in western Cameroon, where security forces are fighting anglophone separatists, the army said Thursday.

"The three Cameroonian soldiers have been placed in provisional detention in Yaounde military prison," army spokesman Colonel Cyrille Atonfack Guemo told AFP, adding that they had been charged with "murder.

"At least 10 children and three women were killed on February 14 in the village of Ngarbuh in Northwest Region, according to the authorities, who initially denied any killings and said the deaths resulted from an "unfortunate accident." The UN said at least 23 civilians died.

Related Topics

Accident Murder Army United Nations Died Yaounde Cameroon February Women From

Recent Stories

Emirates announces four flights to Cairo to help E ..

2 minutes ago

District Session Judge orders to observe SOPs

42 seconds ago

Anti Terrorism Court adjourns blasphemous content ..

43 seconds ago

Dubai Chamber webinar series promotes emirate as i ..

17 minutes ago

Over Half Million Jobs Lost in France in Q1 Amid C ..

44 seconds ago

Quantum 'fifth state of matter' observed in space ..

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.