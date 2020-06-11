Three Cameroon soldiers charged with 'murder' over February massacre: army

Three soldiers have been charged with murder over a massacre in western Cameroon, where security forces are fighting anglophone separatists, the army said Thursday

"The three Cameroonian soldiers have been placed in provisional detention in Yaounde military prison," army spokesman Colonel Cyrille Atonfack Guemo told AFP, adding that they had been charged with "murder.

"At least 10 children and three women were killed on February 14 in the village of Ngarbuh in Northwest Region, according to the authorities, who initially denied any killings and said the deaths resulted from an "unfortunate accident." The UN said at least 23 civilians died.