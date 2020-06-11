UrduPoint.com
Three Cameroon Soldiers Charged With 'murder' Over February Massacre: Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 05:53 PM

Three Cameroon soldiers charged with 'murder' over February massacre: army

Three soldiers have been charged with murder over a massacre in western Cameroon, where security forces are fighting anglophone separatists, the army said Thursday

Yaound, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Three soldiers have been charged with murder over a massacre in western Cameroon, where security forces are fighting anglophone separatists, the army said Thursday.

"The three Cameroonian soldiers have been placed in provisional detention in Yaounde military prison," army spokesman Colonel Cyrille Atonfack Guemo told AFP, adding that they had been charged with "murder.

" At least 10 children and three women were killed on February 14 in the village of Ngarbuh, according to the authorities.

The military initially denied any killings and said the deaths had resulted from an "unfortunate accident" which happened when fuel containers exploded in crossfire between separatists and troops.

The UN said at least 23 civilians died.

