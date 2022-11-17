Three Candidate Ebola Vaccines for Clinical Trials in Uganda to Be Shipped Next Week - WHO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Three candidate Ebola vaccines for the proposed clinical trials in Uganda will be delivered to the country next week, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Wednesday.

"WHO and Uganda's Minster of Health have considered and accepted the committee's recommendation.

We expect the first doses of vaccine to be shipped to Uganda next week," he told journalists.

Tedros was speaking from Bali, Indonesia, where he joined the G20 Summit.

The outbreak in Uganda was declared at the end of September. Since then, the authorities have been coordinating with the UN to speed up the development and deployment of vaccines for use in trials.

Meanwhile, a separate group of experts has already chosen two investigational therapeutics for the vaccine trial, as well as a trial design, according to the WHO.