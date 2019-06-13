UrduPoint.com
Three Candidates Drop Out Of UK's Conservative Leadership Race After 1st Round Of Vote

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 07:11 PM

Three candidates were eliminated on Thursday from the race among UK Conservatives to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, with former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson securing the most support in the first round of voting by Conservative lawmakers

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Three candidates were eliminated on Thursday from the race among UK Conservatives to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, with former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson securing the most support in the first round of voting by Conservative lawmakers.

Member of Parliament for Forest of Dean Mark Harper, ex-leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom and ex-Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey were knocked out in the secret ballot among more than 300 Conservative lawmakers.

Johnson, a leading Brexit campaigner, gained 114 votes, followed by incumbent Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who received 43 votes.

Johnson, Hunt and other five candidates, including Environment Secretary Michael Gove, former Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab, Home Secretary Sajid Javid, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock and Secretary of State for International Development Rory Stewart will now proceed to the second round of voting, set for next week.

The two most popular candidates will face each other in a final vote later this month, with the winner expected to be announced in July.

