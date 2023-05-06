Three Captured Russian Pilots Released From Ukrainian Captivity - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) Three Russian military pilots have been released from Ukrainian captivity and have already returned from the Kiev-controlled territory after complex negotiations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"On May 6, following complex negotiations, three Russian military service members, pilots of the Russian aerospace forces, have returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. Their lives were under threat in prison," the ministry said, adding that the pilots were being provided with "all the necessary medical and psychological assistance."