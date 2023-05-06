UrduPoint.com

Three Captured Russian Pilots Released From Ukrainian Captivity - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Three Captured Russian Pilots Released From Ukrainian Captivity - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) Three Russian military pilots have been released from Ukrainian captivity and have already returned from the Kiev-controlled territory after complex negotiations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"On May 6, following complex negotiations, three Russian military service members, pilots of the Russian aerospace forces, have returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. Their lives were under threat in prison," the ministry said, adding that the pilots were being provided with "all the necessary medical and psychological assistance."

Related Topics

Russia Kiev May All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs showcases innovation prowess to Imda ..

Dubai Customs showcases innovation prowess to Imdaad Group delegation

1 hour ago
 Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism celebr ..

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism celebrates successful participation ..

2 hours ago
 OECD inflation falls to 7.7% in March 2023, as ene ..

OECD inflation falls to 7.7% in March 2023, as energy inflation continues to dro ..

2 hours ago
 PM emphasizes for re-energizing Commonwealth with ..

PM emphasizes for re-energizing Commonwealth with focus on youth empowerment

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, China reiterate abiding commitment to hi ..

Pakistan, China reiterate abiding commitment to high quality development of CPEC ..

3 hours ago
 USD 600 billion spending is required to achieve th ..

USD 600 billion spending is required to achieve the cut in oil and gas emissions ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.