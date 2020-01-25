Three Cases of Novel Coronavirus Infection Registered in Malaysia - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) Malaysian Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad confirmed on Saturday three cases of the novel coronavirus in the country, media reported.

According to the Malaysian New Straits Times newspaper, citing Ahmad, all the cases were recorded in the southern city of Johor Bahru. The three Chinese citizens were in close contact with the 66-year-old coronavirus patient, who is currently undergoing treatment in Singapore.

The unknown type of viral pneumonia, which was first detected in late December, has recently been confirmed by China and the World Health Organization (WHO) to be a new strain of the coronavirus, currently being labeled as 2019-nCoV or Novel Coronavirus.

According to China's National Health Commission, 1,330 people have been infected, with 41 people having died of the disease.

Confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have also been recorded in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, Vietnam, South Korea, Singapore, Nepal, France, the United States and Australia. However, the WHO said on Thursday that it was too early to declare a global emergency.