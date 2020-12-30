Three Central American Nations Sign Asylum Agreement With US - Homeland Security Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The three nations of the so-called Central American triangle signed an agreement with the United States to control the exodus of asylum seekers, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras have all signed the Asylum Cooperation Agreement (ACA) and all three ACAs have entered into force," the release said. "Through the implementation of the ACAs, the Northern Triangle countries and the United States reaffirm their commitment to combating mutual threats, including transnational criminal organizations and gangs, migrant smuggling, drug trafficking, and human trafficking.

"

The Asylum Cooperative Agreement, first announced in September 2019 and finalized earlier this month, is similar to so called safe-third-country deals that the Trump administration sought with several Latin American nations.

During an immigration crisis in 2018-19, migrants from Central America crossed the US-Mexican border at rates of more than 100,000 per month, according to media reports.