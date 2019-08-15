UrduPoint.com
Three Children Among 10 People Injured In A321 Hard Landing In Moscow Region - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 10:10 AM

Three Children Among 10 People Injured in A321 Hard Landing in Moscow Region - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Three children and seven adults were injured on Thursday when a Simferopol-bound Airbus A321 plane made an emergency landing at the Zhukovsky Airport in the Moscow region in the wake of a fire in its engine, the regional department of the Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

"According to preliminary information, 10 people were injured, including three children," a representative of the department said, specifying that most of those injured had concussions and scratches.

