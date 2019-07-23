UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Children Die In Russia Summer Camp Fire

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 04:46 PM

Three children die in Russia summer camp fire

Three children died and another was fighting for his life after a fire ripped through a summer camp in the Russian far east in the early hours of Tuesday, the regional authorities said

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Three children died and another was fighting for his life after a fire ripped through a summer camp in the Russian far east in the early hours of Tuesday, the regional authorities said.

The blaze tore through a private children's tent camp in the Khabarovsk region, destroying 20 tents and killing a girl on her 11th birthday.

Two other girls suffered extensive burns and later died in hospital, according to a spokeswoman for the regional authorities, Nadezhda Tomchenko.

"Their injuries were incompatible with life," Tomchenko told AFP.

A boy was also in "a very bad condition and fighting for his life," she added. "The situation does not look good."The camp was being attended by 189 children and teenagers aged between seven and 15.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Died Khabarovsk

Recent Stories

Bilawal extends unconditional support for govt's e ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Customs: Dubai-China trade at AED 36 billion ..

32 minutes ago

11,00 Muavineen-e-Hujjaj deployed in Saudia to ser ..

1 minute ago

Ehsan Mani appointed Chair of ICC’s financial af ..

47 minutes ago

Pakistan-US relations enter new era: Punjab Energy ..

1 minute ago

Russia, China Hold 1st Joint Long-Range Aviation P ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.