UrduPoint.com

Three Children Injured In Amusement Ride Collapse In Southern Iraq - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2022 | 05:20 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Three children were injured after a ride in an amusement park south of the city of Nasiriyah in the Iraqi governorate of Dhi Qar had collapsed, a security source has told Iraqi news agency Shafaq.

"One of the ride's rotating booths collapsed at an amusement park, injuring three people, including one child aged under 12 and two teenagers aged 16," the source said.

The source added that families of those injured have complained about the owner of the park, and legal actions have been already taken against him.

