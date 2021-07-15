Three Children Killed in Northwest Syria This Morning Amid Escalating Violence - UNICEF

Three children have been killed in northwest Syria Thursday morning amid growing violence, Ted Chaiban, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa said in a statement on Thursday

"Violence is escalating in northwest Syria amid an increase of children killed and injured," Chaiban said. "UNICEF confirms that only this morning, three children were killed in two separate attacks in the area. The attacks have taken place in the de-escalation zone despite the ceasefire from March last year."

Chaiban pointed out that in the past two weeks at least 10 children have been verified killed in Syria.

"This is a terrifying sign that violence is coming back to Syria.

Communities face a serious risk of losing the little respite they had during the lull in violence," he said.

"Violence and any resumption of hostilities will take the Syrian people further away from reaching a peaceful and political solution to end the bloodshed and solve the decade-long crisis in Syria."

Syria has been in the grip of an armed conflict since 2011. Though victory over the Islamic State (a terrorist group banned in Russia) was announced in 2017, anti-terrorist missions are ongoing in certain areas of Syria and Iraq. Current priorities include political reconciliation, restoration of the country and the return of refugees.