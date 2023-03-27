Three Children, Three Adults Killed in US Christian School Shooting - Nashville Police

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Three children and three adults were killed in a shooting at a private Christian grade school in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday, Nashville Police Department representative Don Aaron said on Monday.

"We now know that there are three students who were fatally wounded, as well as three adults inside the school," the police department said during a press conference. "Including the shooter, a total of seven persons were killed as a result of this morning's incident at the school."

Responding police officers swiftly shot and killed the suspect, a female who appears to be in her teens, Aaron said. The shooter was armed with two "assault-type rifles" and a handgun, Aaron said.

Officials are working to identify all the victims, Aaron added.