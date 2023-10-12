Three Chinese nationals killed in Israel-Hamas conflict

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Three Chinese nationals have been killed in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian freedom fighters, Beijing's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"To my understanding, it has currently been confirmed that three Chinese nationals were unfortunately killed in the conflict," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters.

In addition, he said, "two people are uncontactable and a number were injured".

"We express our deepest condolences for the dead, and express our sincere sympathies for the families of the dead and for those who were injured," Wang said.

"China's relevant diplomatic organisations abroad are currently engaging in all-out efforts to coordinate the rescue and treatment of those injured, and making arrangements for those who died," he added.

"We urge external parties to put full effort into searching for and rescuing the uncontactable people, and take all effective measures to safeguard the safety of Chinese personnel and organisations," Wang said.

Around another 1,200 people have been killed in the Palestinian coastal enclave in Israeli air strikes, according to Hamas officials.