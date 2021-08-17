Three Chinese nationals missing from DR Congo mining zone

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bunia, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Three Chinese nationals have gone missing from a gold mining area in the DR Congo's conflict-ridden eastern Ituri province, with military sources saying Monday they may have been abducted.

Lieutenant Gilles Ngongo said Congolese soldiers were searching the area.

The three missing men, working in the gold sector where China is heavily invested, may have been abducted by CODECO militiamen, Ngongo said.