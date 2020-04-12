Three Civil Servants Shot Dead by Unknown in Eastern Afghanistan - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) A gunfire attack by an unidentified perpetrator in the Gardez city in the eastern Afghan province of Paktia has left three people killed, including the top municipal security official, the Paktia governor's spokesman Abdullah Hasrat told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The city security director, his driver and the secretary of Gardez's mayor were killed in the attack," the spokesman said.

According to Hasrat, the gunman approached the security official in a Toyota Corolla 2 car in the second security district of Gardez, the capital of the Paktia province, at around 7:15 p.m. (14:45 GMT).

No armed group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.