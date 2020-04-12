UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Civil Servants Shot Dead By Unknown In Eastern Afghanistan - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 10:30 PM

Three Civil Servants Shot Dead by Unknown in Eastern Afghanistan - Authorities

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) A gunfire attack by an unidentified perpetrator in the Gardez city in the eastern Afghan province of Paktia has left three people killed, including the top municipal security official, the Paktia governor's spokesman Abdullah Hasrat told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The city security director, his driver and the secretary of Gardez's mayor were killed in the attack," the spokesman said.

According to Hasrat, the gunman approached the security official in a Toyota Corolla 2 car in the second security district of Gardez, the capital of the Paktia province, at around 7:15 p.m. (14:45 GMT).

No armed group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Related Topics

Attack Afghanistan Governor Driver Car Sunday Toyota Top

Recent Stories

Salem bin Abdul Rahman opens drive-through screeni ..

38 seconds ago

UAE stocks gain AED16 bn Sunday

46 seconds ago

UAE blocks 1,688 websites for posting fraud, illeg ..

53 seconds ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi inaugurates drive-through coronavi ..

58 seconds ago

Sharjah Book Authority launches Sharjah Virtual Re ..

1 minute ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses developm ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.