Three Civilians Injured In Armenia In Shelling On Border With Azerbaijan - Yerevan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Three Civilians Injured in Armenia in Shelling on Border With Azerbaijan - Yerevan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Three civilians in Armenia were injured as a result of shelling on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Armenian health ministry said on Tuesday.

"As a result of artillery shelling of Armenian positions and settlements by the Azerbaijani armed forces, three civilians were injured," the ministry said in a statement.

The condition of one of those injured is serious, the statement added.

