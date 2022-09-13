Three Civilians Injured In Armenia In Shelling On Border With Azerbaijan - Yerevan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2022 | 01:50 PM
YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Three civilians in Armenia were injured as a result of shelling on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Armenian health ministry said on Tuesday.
"As a result of artillery shelling of Armenian positions and settlements by the Azerbaijani armed forces, three civilians were injured," the ministry said in a statement.
The condition of one of those injured is serious, the statement added.