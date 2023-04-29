CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) Three civilians were injured as a result of the Israeli rocket attack on the vicinity of the city of Homs in western Syria, the Syrian Defense Ministry informs.

Earlier, the Syrian SANA state news agency reported that Syrian air defense systems were repelling an attack in the skies over Homs.

"Today (Saturday), at around 00.

50 (21:50 GMT on Friday) the Israeli enemy carried out air aggression with several rockets from the direction of northern Lebanon, striking at some locations in the vicinity of the city of Homs. Our air defense systems reacted to enemy rockets and shot down some of them. As a result of the aggression, three civilians were injured," the Syrian defense ministry said in a statement.

According to the release, the Israeli attack also caused a fire at a gas station; several trucks and tanks burned down.