Three Civilians Injured in Militants' Attack on Hospital in Kabul - Eyewitnesses

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Militants have entered a hospital of the Doctors Without Borders international humanitarian organization in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul, opening fire there and injuring three civilians, eyewitnesses told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The 1TV broadcaster reported earlier in the day that militants entered the hospital after a suicide explosion at the entrance.

Eyewitnesses told Sputnik that there were two explosions near the hospital, located in the Dasht-e-Barchi area, also noting "small arms fire." They did not provide any information about doctors. According to previous media reports, only some staffers have managed to leave the building.

The Afghan Interior Ministry confirmed the incident, saying that gunmen entered the hospital and opened fire there.

The Taliban movement said in a statement that it was not behind this attack.